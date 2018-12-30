Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 236.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SYSCO by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SYSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 342.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SYSCO by 56.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 476,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SYSCO by 1,263.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,524,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $101,377,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750,007 shares of company stock valued at $249,273,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $62.28 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

