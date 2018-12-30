Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.56 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of EnPro Industries worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,098,000 after purchasing an additional 114,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 126,325 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in EnPro Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 607,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $60.91 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

