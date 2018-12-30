Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1,780.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Varonis Systems worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS opened at $53.03 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

