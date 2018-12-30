Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.53 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Zendesk worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zendesk by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $72.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $25,908.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,731,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $2,642,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,529,044 shares in the company, valued at $80,809,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,568 shares of company stock worth $5,535,556. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

