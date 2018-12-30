Magnum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,566.00 and $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.02299310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00156195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00210456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

