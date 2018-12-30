Man Group plc Sells 265,370 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265,370 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $425,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $830,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

