Man Group plc Sells 50,107 Shares of Harsco Co. (HSC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,107 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of Harsco worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harsco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,915,000 after purchasing an additional 794,247 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 547,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Harsco by 71.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.55.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 18,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $513,482.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,809.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

