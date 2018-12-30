Man Group plc Sells 60,700 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.10% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCEI. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.59 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

