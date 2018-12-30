Mantech International Corp (MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Mantech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Get Mantech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT remained flat at $$51.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,780. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.