Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $22.00 target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,016. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

