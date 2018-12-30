Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.97 Million in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

