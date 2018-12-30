Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 26,030 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 26.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,377,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 702,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

