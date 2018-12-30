Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

FMBI stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/martingale-asset-management-l-p-takes-position-in-first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi.html.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.