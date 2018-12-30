Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (MDF) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.03 and a 12-month high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.839999925062247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

