Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ MLNT opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35. Melinta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 470.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 767,239 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

