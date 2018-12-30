Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 470,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/merck-co-inc-mrk-shares-bought-by-aviance-capital-partners-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.