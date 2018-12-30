Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 470,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
