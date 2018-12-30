Mercury Protocol Price Tops $0.0023 (GMT)

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mercury Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market cap of $387,786.00 and $0.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.02301027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00154541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00208249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Profile

Mercury Protocol launched on November 17th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol.

Mercury Protocol Token Trading

Mercury Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

