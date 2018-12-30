Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,270 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.95% of Mercury Systems worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $458,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,900 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

