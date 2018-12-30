Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 813,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 139,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

