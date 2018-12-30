Shares of Metals Exploration Plc (LON:MTL) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 1,329,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 192,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Metals Exploration (MTL) Trading Down 7.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/metals-exploration-mtl-trading-down-7-3.html.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explore for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.