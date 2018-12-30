MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.83 per share, for a total transaction of $988,140.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-61-million-stake-in-ryman-hospitality-properties-inc-rhp.html.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.