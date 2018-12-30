MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,701,000 after purchasing an additional 644,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,229,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAXN. Raymond James began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,477.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.73 per share, with a total value of $99,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,587.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,425 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

