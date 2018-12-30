MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 7,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,871.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $4,398,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 631,143 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 205.8% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 428,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 288,100 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.