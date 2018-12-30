MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,913,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 533,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,704,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,257,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,349,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $26.70 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.02.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.06%.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

