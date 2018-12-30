Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,833,674 shares, a growth of 3.2% from the November 30th total of 48,279,120 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,121,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MU opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 593,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.2% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

