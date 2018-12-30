Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Major Shareholder Purchases $119,260.00 in Stock

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) major shareholder John C. Goff bought 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $119,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MCEP opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners makes up about 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 9.57% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

