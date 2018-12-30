Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,688.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market cap of $35,688.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.02304258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00153636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 4,730,662 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

