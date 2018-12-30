MKM Partners Drops Coverage on Hess (HES)

Equities researchers at MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a report released on Wednesday. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Shares of HES traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,902. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hess by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,356,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

