Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.47 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

MOH stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $458,208.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,172,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 152,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 709,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

