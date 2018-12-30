Momo Inc (MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TH Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 2,318,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,425. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

