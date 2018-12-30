Monetha Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $91,793.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.02303758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00210039 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,544,023 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

