More Coin Price Reaches $0.0889 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $177,800.00 and $1,909.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.02281726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00160232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00205106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026452 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026396 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

