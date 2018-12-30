Morgan Stanley Sells 54,913 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,129,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $123,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,540.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $186,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $203,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $220,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.06 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Sells 54,913 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/morgan-stanley-sells-54913-shares-of-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.