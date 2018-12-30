Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 257,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $188,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $123,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 109.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 160,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $19,901,333.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,651,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

