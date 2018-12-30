Mylan NV (MYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mylan by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,012,000 after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 605.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,193,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 69.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,631 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 77.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,132,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 644,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 3,838,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,221. Mylan has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

