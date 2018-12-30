Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Myokardia worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,454,000 after purchasing an additional 822,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,409,000 after purchasing an additional 601,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myokardia by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $169,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,978 shares of company stock valued at $869,600. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Myokardia stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 3.44.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

