NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 403.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTG opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $431.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.69. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

