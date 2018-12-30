Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.79.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 64,515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,262,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,118,000 after buying an additional 176,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,888,000 after buying an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

