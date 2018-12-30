National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $164,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Sallee Gaines sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $860,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,231.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,529. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 8.3% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 181,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,879. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $74.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

