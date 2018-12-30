National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 898,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $352,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,732,500 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

