Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) versus DryShips (DRYS) Financial Analysis

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of DryShips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and DryShips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -45.63% -17.90% -5.00% DryShips 15.27% 2.41% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition and DryShips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 DryShips 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and DryShips’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.14 -$78.89 million ($1.80) -1.83 DryShips $100.72 million 5.46 -$42.54 million N/A N/A

DryShips has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DryShips pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DryShips has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DryShips beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

About DryShips

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Tanker segment provides transportation services for crude and refined petroleum cargoes. The Gas Carrier segment offers transportation services for liquefied gas cargoes. The Offshore Support segment provides offshore support services to the global offshore energy industry. As of May 29, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 34 vessels, including 11 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 4 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

