nDEX (NDX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $147,777.00 and approximately $8,244.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02301978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00153271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00209717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026303 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,657,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.