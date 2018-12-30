Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,877 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Neon Therapeutics worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGN stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

