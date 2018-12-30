Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $26.59 Million Holdings in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,016 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.08% of Infinera worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Infinera by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 338.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,630,000 after acquiring an additional 742,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 335.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 714,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,532 shares in the company, valued at $211,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Jandro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,218.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $675,900. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Infinera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

