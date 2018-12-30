Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.84 Million Holdings in Luminex Co. (LMNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210,914 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.06% of Luminex worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Luminex by 200,517.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 756,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 755,950 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 949.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 481,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,593,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395,549 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter worth $11,507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 26,778.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-27-84-million-holdings-in-luminex-co-lmnx.html.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.