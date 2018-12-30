New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

New Age Beverages stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

