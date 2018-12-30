NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $701.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00829047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

