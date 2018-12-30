Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $247.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $1.4354 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

