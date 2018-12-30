Nike (NKE) Given a $71.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $71.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.34. 6,196,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,829,150. Nike has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.