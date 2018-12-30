Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a $65.00 price objective by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 1,714,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,748. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $794,303,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $154,557.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,353.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,741,436 shares of company stock worth $794,928,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,066,000 after buying an additional 5,168,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,164,000 after buying an additional 224,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,002,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 934,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,322,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 840,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,282,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

